James Kevin Biss, 58, of North Platte, died July 6, 2019, in Omaha after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Jim was born Feb. 21, 1961, to William Albert and Helen Elaine (Gibbins) Biss at North Platte where he grew up. After graduating from high school in 1979, Jim attended Mid-Plains Community College, then Kearney State College, where he earned his Bachelors of Science in psychology. He worked for the Opportunity Center then went back to Kearney for a while before returning to North Platte and working for Advance Direct until he became disabled.
Jim was a member of Eagles Aeries No. 2839. He loved all sports but was an avid Husker fan and liked to play Strat-O-Matic sports games. Jim will always be remembered as being known as a “Certified Deadhead.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen Biss.
Jim is survived by his brother, Larry (Diane) Biss of North Platte; niece, Wendy Biss of Kona, Hawaii; nephew, Wade Biss of Denver; and other family.
The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eagles Cancer Fund.
Cremation was chosen. A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
