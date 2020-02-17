Joan M. O'Brien Jan. 24, 1957 - Feb. 13, 2020 Joan M. O'Brien, 63, of Beaver City, died Feb. 13, 2020. Joan is survived by her husband, Dan O'Brien of Beaver Lake; three children, Greggory (Carrie) O'Brien of North Platte, Sarah O'Brien of Beaver Lake, Jeffrey (Shannon) O'Brien of Murray; her grandchildren, Caylee and Teegan O'Brien of North Platte, Aiden O'Brien of Murray; three brothers, Dennis (Judy) O'Brien of Grand Island, Danny (Kelly) O'Brien of Grand Island and Doug O'Brien of Kearney; four sisters, Kathy (Myron) Manning of Sodtown, Edith (Lonny) Madison of Riverdale, Donna (Karl) Bruner of Grand Island and Rachelle Zulkoski of Kearney. Memorials are suggested to the family. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Church of the Holy Spirit, in Plattsmouth. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Roby Funeral Home, in Plattsmouth.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Feb 20
Funeral Mass
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:30AM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
