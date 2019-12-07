JoAnn M. Engbrecht, 81, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
She was born Jan. 8, 1938, to Allen Wayne and Minnie (Groneberg) Lasher at Battle Creek.
JoAnn was raised in Holstein, Iowa, and graduated from Holstein High School in 1956. She attended the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne. She married James Baldridge in 1958. They farmed in Sullivan County, Missouri, and Ida County, Iowa, before moving to North Platte in 1963. They were divorced in 1975.
She met David Engbrecht in 1976 and they were married in 1990. She was a retired associate of the J.C. Penney Co., member of the First Presbyterian Church, Circle 1, Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion and lifetime member of the American Angus Association.
One of her greatest joys in life was cooking and entertaining friends and family. She loved theater and enjoyed many musicals at the Neville Center in North Platte. She especially liked Broadway musicals and was thrilled to see Katharine Hepburn in “Coco” and Betty Grable in “Hello, Dolly!” A highlight in her later years was having family take her to Chicago to see a Barbra Streisand concert. She also liked country music, and she had a love affair with Merle Haggard (his music), but don’t be mistaken — the real love of her life was David for over 35 years.
She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and always tried to instill the wisdom of the years in their minds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; and brother, Robert Lasher.
She is survived by her four children, Becky (Bob) Tiedeman and their son, Jake (Lindsay) Tiedeman, all of North Platte; Jeff (Barb) Baldridge of North Platte and their children, Luke (Calli) Baldridge and Erin Baldridge; Judson (Denise) Baldridge of North Platte and their children, Hannah and Jessica Baldridge; Amy (Jonathan) Hanridge and their children, Lily and Donavan, all of Pinetop, Arizona; seven step-children, Carol (Rock) Jones, Nancy (Doug) Shirley, Joyce (Charlie) Hipwell, John (Kara) Engbrecht, James (Lori) Engbrecht, David (Camela) Engbrecht and Mary (Scott) Kesterson; 21 stepgrandchildren, Matt, Barb, Mike, Brian, Elizabeth, Becky, Josh, Brandee, Katie, Emma, Eli, Megan, Jeremy, Andy, Shawn, David, Tena, Melissa, Kelly, Kyle and Emily; several step-greatgrandchildren; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Ginny Lasher, Esther Ratzlaff, Ben Engbrecht and Anna Scarff. JoAnn had many long distance and local friends that she enjoyed talking to for hours on the phone.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
