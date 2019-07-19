JoAnne Emert, 72, of North Platte, died July 15, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
JoAnne was born Aug. 31, 1946, to Perry James and Edith Berdina (Drenen) Schrayer in Dalhart, Texas. She grew up in Clayton, New Mexico, where she graduated from Clayton High School.
JoAnne was married, had four daughters and later divorced. The family lived in Arkansas before moving to Nebraska.
JoAnne eventually went back to school at Mid-Plains Community College and then Kearney State College where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
She loved to read, garden and watch old Western movies and especially loved her dog named Baby.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Svejkovsky; and parents, Perry and Edith Schrayer.
JoAnne is survived by her daughters, Joy (Bobby) Martin of Inola, Oklahoma, Kelle (Merlin) Dikeman of North Platte and Bernice (Terry) Holland of Williamson, Georgia; sons-in-law, Dave Nowatzke and Kip Svejkovsky, both of North Platte; grandchildren, Bobby Martin, Wade Martin, Benjamin Dikeman, Katlin Dikeman, Elise Holland, Danyelle Holland and Morgan Nowatzke; five great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Hamilton of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; her dog, Baby; and other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Fur the Love of Paws. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
