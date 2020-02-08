John C. Phifer, 73, of North Platte, died Feb. 5, 2020 at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Arrangements pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
John C. Phifer
To send flowers to the family of John Phifer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
8:00AM-7:00PM
8:00AM-7:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 15
Committal Service And Inurnment With Military Honors
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens
8001 South Dodge Hill Road
North Platte, NE 69101
8001 South Dodge Hill Road
North Platte, NE 69101
Guaranteed delivery before John's Committal Service And Inurnment With Military Honors begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.