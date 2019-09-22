John Edward Schirmer, 81, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Sept. 19, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
John was born March 12, 1938, in Lewellen to Julia Rispy (Moore) Schirmer. When John was 12 years old, the family moved to North Platte, where he went on to graduate from North Platte High School in 1956 and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. John served our country in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1963.
He worked at the Tomahawk Truck Stop before hiring on with the Union Pacific Railroad in the store department. 38½ years later, John was working as a crane operator when he retired from the railroad.
On June 13, 1965, John married Shirley May Foster in North Platte. They lived in North Platte for a while, and then moved to Hershey in 1978. The couple had four children and divorced in their later years. John returned to North Platte in 1990 and liked visiting the Senior Center with his dog, Rusty, who was always by his side. Then a few years ago, he moved to Kearney to be closer to his family.
John was a member of the Hershey Baptist Church and the North Platte V.F.W., P.R. Halligan Post No. 163 American Legion and Eagles Club. He loved watching “Judge Judy” and “Cops” and riding his motorcycle; he had a love for speed. John was a bit of a perfectionist, especially with his hair being perfectly parted, and was a “Jack of All Trades” who took pride in his work — there was nothing he couldn’t do.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia, and stepfather, Warren ‘Grandpa Carl’ Johnson; sister, Doretta Cain; brothers, Bob and Herbert “Rusty” Schirmer; and his canine son, Rusty.
John is survived by his children, Todd (Terri) Schirmer, Marty (Kristi) Schirmer and Bryan Schirmer, all of Kearney, and Kimberly (Sylvester) Thomas, of Omaha, and their mom, Shirley Schirmer, of Kearney; grandchildren, Micah Marth, Sotonye Green, Madison Schirmer, Tyler Schirmer, Ibinye Green, Payton Schirmer and Isabell Schirmer; as well as other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Senior Center or McKenna’s Rae of Hope.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
