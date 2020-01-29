John Ellis Roberts, 89, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at North Platte Care Center.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1930, to Carl Ellis Roberts and Ruby Amalie (Marxen) Roberts.
John graduated from Omaha Technical High School and entered the U.S. Navy Reserve and was activated into active service. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Omaha where he worked for Union Pacific Railroad. He married Carol V. Chrisman on Dec. 13, 1951. John transferred to the Council Bluffs, Iowa, shops then to North Platte where he retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1991.
He was a charter member of a car club in Omaha, winning an award for his prized Model A. John was a member of the Platte Valley Sportsman’s Club in North Platte and a proud member of the NRA. He was also a member of the VFW, American Legion and the U.P. Old Timers Club. John enjoyed fishing and hunting.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol in 2012; and sister, Margaret Christensen.
Survivors include four children, Gary (Katie) Roberts of Fremont, Cindy (Dan) Farrell of Independence, Missouri, Steve (Carol) Roberts of North Platte, Cathy (Kent) Young of Overton; eight grandchildren, Michael (Leanne) Warren of Wheatland, Wyoming, Tony (Tamara) Warren of Switzerland, Amy (Alejandro) Torres of Independence, Andy (Jade) Farrell of Independence, Shannon (Joseph) Parrett of Maxwell, Carolyn (Travis) Baker of North Platte, Becky Morlang of Grand Island, Tim (Amber Young) Farrell of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph; sister, Mary; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Daniel Strong Fund for Daniel Shea. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with the Rev. Bob Deardoff officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family present from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
