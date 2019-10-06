John Erland Nordstrom, 82, of Parker, Colorado, passed away with his family by his side on Oct. 1, 2019.
John was born on May 14, 1937, to his parents John and Nellie Nordstrom in Plainfield, New Jersey.
John graduated with his bachelors degree in psychology, and he went on to become an avid social worker in Nebraska and Colorado. John was quite the role model for his colleagues and was very exemplary in his work.
John was an amazing square dancer and avid camper. He belonged to several clubs such as the Fiddlesteppers, Sandhill Campers, WIT Columbines and the Red Dale Run-A-Bouts. Along with passion for dancing and camping, he enjoyed playing bingo, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Vivian Fleischmann.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his lovely wife, Evelyn Bassett-Nordstrom; children, Kathrine (Tate) Nordstrom-Anderson and Erica Nordstrom; grandchildren, Kathrine Partee, Kara Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Savannah Anderson and Tea Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church Congregational Care Fund, 9203 S. University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126; or the American Liver Foundation, liverfoundation.org.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Colorado, with a reception to follow service. Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, Centennial, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
