Johnnie “John” Lee Haines, 86, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 26, 1932, in rural Franklin to John and Maurine (Ely) Haines. John grew up on the family homestead, and then later moved with his family north of Naponee on the farm. He graduated high school in 1951.
Johnnie was united in marriage to Darlene Muir in 1953 and raised three children, and later three grandchildren. Johnnie worked on his parents’ farm and cooked at the Republican Steakhouse. He moved to North Platte in 1963 to work for Ely and Sons Construction, and later for Dowhower Construction.
In 1971, Johnnie became manager for Tomahawk Truck Stop, where he eventually became owner of Tomahawk and Hershey Truck Stops, Barn Stores and Log Cabin.
In 1992, he was united in marriage to Jane Petska. He was an active board member of the Hershey Bank and loved spending his winter months in Texas.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Janice Hill; and son-in-law, LeRoy Hill.
John is survived by his wife, Jane; sister, Elsie (Jack) Ballinger; daughter, Theresa (Doug) Kelley; son, Rickie (Kristina) Haines; son, Scott Tighe of Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren, Becky Mathewson, Bernie (Heather) Smith, Kerri (Cory) Harvey, Tamara (Nolan) Clouse, Timothy (Mary Beth) Kelley, Tonya (Chris) Hinrichs, Jason (Callie) Haines, Jeremy Haines, Leigh KaRenn (Daryl) Strecker, Trishelle (Wayne) Barton, Tara (Beau) Sheets, Brett Warta and Ethan Tighe; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a special family member, Darlene Haines. A special thank you to Darlene for her valued help with the history of the early years of John’s life.
A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the First Baptist Church. Cremation to follow. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.