Johnson, Cleta Whisler

Cleta Whisler Johnson, 80, originally from North Platte, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2020. Cleta was born on Jan. 21, 1940. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1958 and went on to nurse training at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, where she was a member of the Willard Sorority. This training served her well as she cared for her family. Cleta's life was full of family. She took her home making duties very seriously and became an accomplished cook, sewer and decorator. As an officer's wife, she also catered all her own parties for special guests and dignitaries which were later followed by wonderful Christmas parties. Cleta excelled in everything she did, as a manager of a pharmacy store, maternity store and men's clothing of a large department store. She served as docent for the Buena Vista home in Prattville, Alabama, for several years, putting her catering and party skills to work for all the brides. She enjoyed membership in the Estudie Club, the Fountain City Red Hat Belles and at the First United Methodist Church of Prattville. Regardless of where life took her, home was always North Platte. She enjoyed many wonderful friendships from her school days over the years and returned home for several class reunions. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doris (Norton) and Cletus Whisler of North Platte. Her father, Cletus "Tate", was a linotype operator for the North Platte Telegraph for many years. She was the loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Johnson, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Valerie (Johnson) Treat of Prattville, Alabama, Jeffrey Johnson of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Kristin Johnson of Pocahontas, Arkansas, as well as grandmother to Robert Anthis of Splendora, Texas, and Rory Johnson and Caleb Johnson of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Prattville Memorial Chapel and Memory Gardens is in charge of arrangements. which will be for immediate family only due to the current health situation in our communities.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Local COVID-19 patient is Union Pacific employee
-
NDOT closes I-80, US 30 at North Platte
-
Walmart will open stores 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Thursday
-
Omaha man who told police he was 'on the hunt' for children to sexually assault faces up to 190 years in prison
-
Greeley, Colorado, man arrested, charged in death of woman found in North Platte pond
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.