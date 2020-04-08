Johnson, Jane

Jane Johnson Jan. 31, 1926-April 7, 2020 Jane Johnson, 94, of North Platte passed away April 7, 2020 at her home. Jane was born on Jan. 31, 1926, in Hastings to John A. Logan and Emma (Novwak) Fouts. Jane grew up throughout Nebraska, attending high school at North Platte Senior High. She acquired her teaching certificate and taught in rural schools. Jane later attended nursing school and worked at St. Mary's Hospital. Education was very important to her and she was adamant of her children's and grandchildren's education and military careers. She enjoyed antiques and historical buildings and restorations, horticulture and the process of learning new things. She was very political, enjoying the town hall lecture series. Jane was attached to the land and farming, still owning a family farm in Palmer. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the North Platte Berean Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon G. Johnson; son, Dale Johnson; and siblings, Manford, Martin, Hilburt, Willard, Eva, Josephine, and Bernard. Survivors include her children, Douglas Johnson of Palmer, Linda (Jerome) Knoll of North Platte and Phoenix, Arizona, Mardena Williams of Anchorage, Alaska, Dan (Kerry) Johnson of North Platte, Maryjane (Ted) Rogers of Kodiak, Alaska, and Julie Taylor-Johnson of North Platte; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends. Memorials may be made to the Stuhr Museum. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com, or may be mailed to 1221 Cedarberry Road. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
