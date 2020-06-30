Johnson, Marion Eldon

Marion Eldon Johnson was born on June 21, 1928, in Freedom, to Knowles and Lillian (Bush) Johnson. He entered his Lord and Savior's presence on June 28, 2020, at Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte. He attended high school at the Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis and graduated in 1946 with a certificate in normal training. Marion taught elementary education in rural schools for a few years before choosing to farm in the Bartley area. In 1946, he married Retha Nutt in Curtis. To this union, three children were born, Eldon Dwayne, Sharon Kay and Kathy Sue. In 1953, the Johnson family moved southeast of Curtis on the Medicine Creek where he continued farming until his retirement. Marion greatly enjoyed music and taught himself and others the guitar. He and Retha shared this interest and enjoyed singing together, Marion playing guitar and Retha the piano. When television became popular in the '50s, there was a great need for TV repairmen. Marion took a correspondence course and became a licensed technician working in the Curtis area. To supplement the farm income, Marion also worked at the Curtis Enterprise, the ASCS office, Frontier County Assessor's Office and sold Pioneer Seed Corn from the late '60s until his retirement. Community service included being an active board member for the Farmers Cooperative, Curtis Telephone Company, Curtis Public Schools and other community service committees. He was a member of the Curtis Berean Bible Church where he served on the Elder Board and taught Sunday school. He helped with VBS and Awana for many years. Marion enjoyed the young people of the community and attended sports activities and school programs for as long as he was able. One of the great joys of his life after Retha passed away was his volunteer work with Mrs. Ellermeier's kindergarteners at the Medicine Valley Elementary School until 2019. Marion loved his Lord and Savior, his family, his friends, and the Curtis community that was so dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Retha, in 1995; daughter, Kathy Cole, in 2000; his parents; twin sisters, Elaine Holliday and Lorraine Warner; brother, Jerald; great-granddaughter, Aleighah Daharsh who was born at rest; and great-grandson, Cade Daharsh, also born at rest. Survivors include son, Eldon (Vickie) Johnson; daughter, Sharon (Dave) Nicklas; son-in-law, Nick Cole; nine grandchildren and spouses; 21 great-grandchildren; and many other family members, friends and neighbors. Memorials are suggested to the Berean Bible Church, 512 Prentiss Ave, Curtis, NE 69025. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at the Curtis Cemetery with Pastor Brian Nicklas officiating. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Curtis. Interment will follow at the Curtis Cemetery.
Service information
Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
Berean Bible Church
512 Prentiss
Curtis, NE 69025
512 Prentiss
Curtis, NE 69025
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 3
Graveside Service
Friday, July 3, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Curtis Cemetery
RD 391
Curtis, NE 69025
RD 391
Curtis, NE 69025
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
