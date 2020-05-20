Johnson, Ronald "Ronnie" Paul

Ronald "Ronnie" Paul Johnson, 46, of North Platte, passed away May 13, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1973, to Donald and Bonnie Johnson. He grew up in Louisiana and Florida. Ronnie and his laughter will be greatly missed. Ronnie was a member of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union since 2001. He was a very talented and skilled welder. Ronnie traveled for his trade. He collected comic books and enjoyed fishing and horror movies. Ronnie's family and friends will miss the funny sense of humor that he often shared and just spending time with him. Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Donald "DJ-Donnie" Johnson. He is survived by daughters, Halee and Hanna McDonald, and Marley Johnson, all of North Platte and Shayn Keller and Allison Johnson of El Reno, Oklahoma; son, Randall Johnson of El Reno, Oklahoma; parents, Don and Bonnie Johnson of North Platte; brother, Lonnie(Rachelle) Johnson of Nemo, Texas; sister, Valerie(Ron) Chitty of North Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
