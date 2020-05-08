Jorgenson, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Jorgenson, 69, of Hershey, passed away May 6, 2020, at Linden Court. Mary Ann was born Oct. 31, 1950, to Wesley Frederick and Barbara Yvonne (Smith) Hansen in North Platte, where she grew up. After graduating from high school in 1968, she went on to receive her bachelor's degree in education from Kearney State College in 1972. Mary Ann then taught third grade at Hershey Public Schools for the next five years. Mary Ann joined the Hershey community when she married Kip Jorgenson on April 12, 1974, at Maria Lutheran Church. They made their home in Hershey where they owned Home Lumber and Supply and were blessed with two children, Michael and Amy. Once she became a mother, Mary Ann stayed home to raise the kids. After they were grown, she went back to teaching third-graders at Hershey. She loved teaching and cared for each of her students. At the age of 58, Mary Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and eventually retired from the job she loved. She was an active member of Maria Lutheran Church where she served on the board and council. In her free time, Mary Ann enjoyed doing yardwork and took great pride in her baking. She also loved pets and was a hard worker. Mary Ann will always be remembered as a great wife, mother and homemaker, whose house was always clean. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Barb Hansen; in-laws, Virgil and Gladys Jorgenson; and her special dog, Max. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Kip, of Hershey; their children, Michael Jorgenson (significant other, Shelia Meeks) of Hickman, and Amy (Jay) Walton, of Omaha; grandchildren, Maeli and Noah; brother, Tom (Linda) Hansen and sister, Pam (Al) Short, all of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Fred) Krejci, of Springfield and Tricia (Steve) Rosno of Lincoln; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey Public Schools Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen and in keeping with current situation, services will be at a later date.
