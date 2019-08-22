Jose “Joe” E. Martinez Jr., 59, of Hershey, earned his angel wings Aug. 21, 2019, when he passed from this life at his home. surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born May 31, 1960, to Jose and Lucas (Elizondo) Martinez in Pearsall, Texas. He was born into a farming lifestyle, which he loved. Joe moved to Hershey when he was in high school. He worked for Laubner Farms before going to work at Olson Farms, where he worked until he had to stop because of a cancer diagnosis. Joe fought for six-and-a-half years to keep it at bay.
Joe married his wife of 38 years, Wanda Bates. in 1981. Together, they had a son and two daughters while making their home in Hershey.
Joe was on the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He had six grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He also loved to drive around and look at the fields when taking his favorite dog, Cece, for rides. Joe never met a stranger. If he didn’t know someone, he did by the time the conversation was over!
He was preceded in death by his father, Jose; brothers, Pete and Jesus (Chewy) Martinez; his favorite dog, Cece; and special friend, Bill Kuhl.
Joe is survived by his wife, Wanda of Hershey; son, Joseph (Katie) Martinez of Hayes Center; daughters, Melanie (Jason Rakes) Martinez of Hastings and Amy (Jeff Ryun) Martinez of North Platte; grandsons, Colton and Coy Thornburg, Taten Perez, Skylyre, Corbin and Landon Martinez; his mother, Lucas Martinez; siblings, twin, Lucio (Lydia) Martinez, Rose (Nacho) Bermea, Arturo (Lupita) Martinez, Josie (Salvador) Tijerina, and Mary Martinez, all of Texas, Janie (Fred) Ovalle of Hershey; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Randy, Jerry, Dan and Dave Laubner.
A memorial has been established and online condolences may be shared at adamswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Harvest Christian Church with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
