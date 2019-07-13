Joseph Deck Estermann, 94 years, 11 months and 16 days, of Wellfleet, passed away July 11, 2019, at Linden Court.
Joe was born on July 25, 1924, in Somerset to Joseph Jacob and Jessie Joy (Hughes) Estermann.
Joe attended Rose Valley school in Somerset, and high school at the Nebraska State Agriculture School in Curtis. Upon graduating, he returned to the family ranch at Somerset.
He met Marlene Gibson through the Nebraska Rural Youth program and the two were united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1961, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte.
Joe raised purebred Hereford cattle, which his father had started. He had continued to ranch up until recently when his health deteriorated. Joe was active in the Nebraska Hereford Association.
Traveling all over the world, especially following the family name, was a passion of Joe’s. Taking the children on summer camping trips in different states was something to always look forward to.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant grandson, Brett Mitchell Weitzenkamp; and two brothers-in-law, Herman Grauerholz and Al Kosmicki.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene, of Wellfleet; children, Teresa Ann (fiancé David Hewitt) Estermann of Ocilla, Georgia, Deborah Jeanette (Randy) Weitzenkamp of Nebraska City, and Joseph Daniel Estermann of Wellfleet; grandchildren, Cassandra Jeanette (Miguel) Farfan-Weitzenkamp and Bryan (Miranda) Weitzenkamp; great-grandson, Alexander Farfan-Weitzenkamp; sister, Dolores Kosmicki of North Platte; and in-laws, Kenneth (Beverly) Gibson of Geneva, Connie (Kim) Stewart of North Platte, Deloris Grauerholz of Sutherland, and Rodney (Carol) Gibson of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev. Bob Deardoff officiating. Burial will follow at the Morningview Cemetery near Wallace. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
