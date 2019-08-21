Joseph Louis Citta, 92, of Sutherland, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Joe was born on May 15, 1927, in Omaha to Louis and Ann (Jirasek) Citta. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1946.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an aviation machinist mate 3rd Class and served during World War II. After the war he came back and married Marjorie Dose on June 5, 1948, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. He attended college at Bellevue College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He enjoyed flying and spent as much time flying as he could; in fact, he proposed to Marge when he took her on her very first flight!
Joe and Marjorie lived in Bellevue for 30 years where he worked for Kramer Power Station with Nebraska Public Power District. In 1976, they moved to Hershey where Joe went to work as a supervisor at the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant near Sutherland, from which he retired after 19 years. He belonged to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland, commanded the North Platte Civil Air Patrol for many years, spent 25 years on the Sutherland Fire and Rescue Squad and served as EMT instructor for many years. While in Bellevue, he was on the volunteer fire department and rescue squad for 25 years, retiring as rescue squad chief. He was a Boy Scout leader for 15 years and was a Silver Beaver recipient. He also enjoyed training Labrador retrievers, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ann Citta; wife, Marjorie in July 2017; and a son, David.
Joe is survived by his children, Joe Jr. (Sue) Citta of Columbus, Linda (Patrick Scolla) Citta of Fallston, Maryland; grandchildren David (Lisa) Citta of North Platte, Jessica (Jim) Reay of Lincoln, Jason (Meghan) Citta of Hershey, Joe (Amber) Citta III of Columbus, Debbie (Tom) Ford of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Lane and Sam Citta, Emma and Ashley Gartner, Miah Ford, Eastyn and Joe IV Citta, Owen and Ella Reay; daughter-in-law, Wendy Citta of Lincoln; and other extended family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland or to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant. Burial will in Omaha at the Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland. There will be local visitation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
