Joyce Arlene Penner, 74, of Ladora, Iowa, formerly of North Platte, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island.
Joyce was born on Dec. 29, 1944, in North Platte to George and Dorothy (Cochran) Keslar. Joyce graduated from North Platte High School in 1963 and for many years worked in various positions in the banking industry.
Joyce married Ron Penner on May 9, 1964, in North Platte. To this union two children were born, Suzette and Mechele.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Keslar; brother, Francis Keslar; sister-in-law, Deanna Keslar; brother-in-law, Dale Dike; and nephew Andrew Keslar.
Joyce loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzette (Dave) Stratton of Ladora, and Mechele (Kevin) Harris of Omaha; grandchildren, Brian Stratton of Ladora, Heather (Galen) Gard of Yale, Iowa, Jordyn Penner of Hastings and Brendan Jennings of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Declan, Lena, Riley, and Cohen; sister, Twilla Dike of Grand Island; and brother Cliff (Cindy) Keslar of Shelton.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Baldwin officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.