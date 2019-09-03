Juel Marie Freeburg, 84, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 2, 2019, at Linden Court surrounded by her family.
Juel was born Dec. 9, 1934, at Farwell to Ralph William and Margaret Eliza “Peggy” (Pletcher) George. The family moved to North Platte in ’43 and Juel went on to graduate from North Platte High School in 1953. Juel had worked at Sunshine Dairy for a while, and then Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years.
On June 18, 1954, Juel was united in marriage to Bruce Oscar Freeburg at North Platte, where they made their home. They were blessed with three children and nearly 61 years of marriage.
Juel was a member of the Berean Church and Bethel Evangelical Free Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Juel loved her family and enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Along with her husband, Bruce, Juel was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Peggy George; brother, Rex George; and sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Clinton Miller.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Gale) Freeburg of Lincoln, and Todd (Theresa) Freeburg and Beth (Bill) Beckius, all of North Platte; her sister, Patty (Dennis) Leighton of North Platte; grandchildren, Stephanie (Aric) Riggins, Cara (Tony) Turek, Sarah Beckius, Craig (Erin) Freeburg, Travis Freeburg and Shannon Beckius (special friend, Eric Mason); seven great-grandchildren, Coleman, Riley, Kaden, Mason, Liam, Violet and Korben; sister-in-law, Dottie George of Cave Creek, Arizona; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Walk to Remember Alzheimers. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Bethel Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Lynn Kent officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
