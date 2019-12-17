Julaine Marie Thomsen, 91, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at Linden Court.
Julaine was born April 12, 1928, to Earl and Sophia Anna (Blum) Foster at Harvard. Her family moved to North Platte when she was 7 years old and she went on to graduate from North Platte High School in 1946.
On Nov. 2, 1947, Julaine was united in marriage to Marlyn LeRoy “Marty” Thomsen in North Platte. The couple was married for just over 50 years when Marty passed away in 1997.
Marty and Julaine started out in North Platte, moved to Hayes County in 1953, returned to North Platte in ’57, and then moved to Lincoln in 1980. Julaine eventually came back to North Platte in 2000.
Along with caring for her family, Julaine worked for Social Security starting in 1962 and retiring in 1987 after 26 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church, Moose and Eagle’s Auxiliaries and the Newcomers Club. Julaine liked playing cards and was in several different bridge and card clubs. She also enjoyed helping others by being a volunteer at the hospital gift shop and Lincoln County Historical Museum. Julaine never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Along with her husband, Marty, Julaine was preceded in death by their youngest son, Tim; her parents, Earl and Sophia Foster; brother, Vaughn Foster; and sister, Dorothy “Dotte” Anderson.
Survivors include her son, Toby (Niesa) Thomsen, of North Platte; daughters, Kris (Paul) Goldman, of Aurora, Colorado, Kerry (Mark) Morrison, of Littleton, Colorado and Kelle (Donald) Stock, of Rabun Gap, Georgia; grandkids, Ross Thomsen, Michael Maxwell, Jason (Megan) Thomsen, Whitney Thomsen, Kim Thomsen, Sara Maxwell, Nikki (Terry) Covera, Stacie Easton and Shelly (Chris) Mackintosh; many great-grandchildren and a great great-granddaughter; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.