Julia M. Holbrook, 100, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 2, 2019 at Linden Court.
She was born Nov. 10, 1919, to Julius and Abra Elizabeth (Landmann) Borszich at Lakeview, South Dakota, where she grew up. Julia graduated from high school in Mission, South Dakota, in 1939 and worked in the Crookston and Valentine areas.
On Nov. 27, 1941, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Williams, and to this union five children were born. On Aug. 27, 1958, Mr. Williams passed away. After his passing, Julia worked as a lab tech in Valentine for eight years. On July 15, 1966, she married Gordon Holbrook. They lived in Lincoln, and then moved to Orleans. After Mr. Holbrook’s passing, she moved to North Platte in 1997.
Julia was a loving mother and grandma. She was known as “Grandma Ju” to many and enjoyed a house full every Friday for Coffee Club for many years. Julia enjoyed playing cards and was an avid bridge player until the age of 97. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lloyd Williams and Gordon Holbrook; daughter, Carol Schwanz; siblings, Harold Borzich, Inez Hronek and Erma Borzich; and granddaughter, Carla Schwanz.
She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Ron) Bagwell of Grand Island, Beverly (John) Zahl and Connie (John) Schaefer, all of North Platte; her sons, Harold (Karen) Williams of Neligh and Donald Holbrook of Lacey, Washington; son-in-law, Dave Schwanz of Alma; sister, Betty Lou Epke of Valentine; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Chaplain Deb Dishman officiating. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
