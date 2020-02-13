Julie Kaye Maske

Julie Kaye Maske

 Courtesy photo

Julie Kaye Maske, 49, of Grand Island, formerly of Hershey, died Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.

Julie was born Feb. 26, 1970, to Billie John and Phyllis Raye (Elliott) Reed in Red Cloud. She grew up in Hershey where she attended school and was confirmed at the Hershey United Methodist Church. When she was in the 10th grade, the Reed family moved to Camarillo, California, where Julie graduated from Camarillo High School in 1988. She then worked in customer service jobs and as a bookkeeper before getting married.

Julie married Kevin Maske in 1989 in Las Vegas before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, Julie and Kevin settled in Grand Island where they both worked for Swift. Julie stopped working in 2015 due to health issues.

She had a love for reading, painting and learning. She also enjoyed cooking, walking, kayaking, playing word games and making birdhouses. Julie especially loved her family and her dog, Loki, but definitely did not like to shop. She was taken too soon, but will always be remembered for her sense of humor.

Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother-in-law, Daniel Baustian; and nephew, Eric Nardini.

She is survived by her parents, Billie and Phyllis Reed of Hershey; daughter, Reece Maske and her dad, Kevin Maske of Grand Island; sisters, Cindy (Reed) Kuroki and Lucie Reed of Hershey, and Helene Baustian of Fremont; brothers, Nick (Denise) Reed of Sutherland, Darrell (Irma) Reed of St. Francis, Kansas, Billie (Tammie) Reed of North Platte and Pat (Lorie) Reed of Salina, Kansas; and other family.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Hershey United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation is prior to the service at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Julie Maske, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Hershey United Methodist Church
220 South Lincoln
Hershey, NE 69143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Julie's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM
Hershey United Methodist Church
220 South Lincoln
Hershey, NE 69143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Julie's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 14
Committal Service And Burial Will Follow
Friday, February 14, 2020
3:30PM
North Platte Cemetery
605 Rodeo Road
North Platte, NE 69101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Julie's Committal Service And Burial Will Follow begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.