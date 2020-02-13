Julie Kaye Maske, 49, of Grand Island, formerly of Hershey, died Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
Julie was born Feb. 26, 1970, to Billie John and Phyllis Raye (Elliott) Reed in Red Cloud. She grew up in Hershey where she attended school and was confirmed at the Hershey United Methodist Church. When she was in the 10th grade, the Reed family moved to Camarillo, California, where Julie graduated from Camarillo High School in 1988. She then worked in customer service jobs and as a bookkeeper before getting married.
Julie married Kevin Maske in 1989 in Las Vegas before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, Julie and Kevin settled in Grand Island where they both worked for Swift. Julie stopped working in 2015 due to health issues.
She had a love for reading, painting and learning. She also enjoyed cooking, walking, kayaking, playing word games and making birdhouses. Julie especially loved her family and her dog, Loki, but definitely did not like to shop. She was taken too soon, but will always be remembered for her sense of humor.
Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother-in-law, Daniel Baustian; and nephew, Eric Nardini.
She is survived by her parents, Billie and Phyllis Reed of Hershey; daughter, Reece Maske and her dad, Kevin Maske of Grand Island; sisters, Cindy (Reed) Kuroki and Lucie Reed of Hershey, and Helene Baustian of Fremont; brothers, Nick (Denise) Reed of Sutherland, Darrell (Irma) Reed of St. Francis, Kansas, Billie (Tammie) Reed of North Platte and Pat (Lorie) Reed of Salina, Kansas; and other family.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Hershey United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation is prior to the service at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.