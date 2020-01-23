June E. Linstrom, 93, of Sutherland, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at Sutherland Care Center.
She was born on May 28, 1926, to Charles and Burl (Phillips) Boggs.
June grew up in Hershey and Sutherland and graduated from Sutherland High School in 1944. She married Clyde M. Linstrom on Nov. 22, 1944, in North Platte. The couple married while Clyde was in the service. After his discharge, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where Clyde worked for Union Pacific Railroad. After the birth of their son, Steve, they moved back to the Hershey area in 1948, then to Sutherland in the early 1950s.
While raising her family, June worked at Arnold’s Drug Store, Sutherland Hospital, Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte and as the on-site medical technician during the construction of the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant.
She became the first licensed female EMT in Sutherland and served with Sutherland Fire and Rescue until 2014. Her service was a passion and she spent countless hours volunteering.
She was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary and Grace Lutheran Church in Sutherland. June was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered as always being there for her family and community.
June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, William and Mike Boggs; and an infant sister.
Survivors include a son, Steve (Brenda) Linstrom of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandchildren, Sean (Vanessa) Linstrom of Houston, Texas, and Jennifer Linstrom of Northglenn, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sutherland Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Erin Dunlavy officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
