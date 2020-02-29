Thelma L. Kaps Thelma L. Kaps, 93, of Elwood, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at Elwood Care Center. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. John Catholic Church, Smithfield, with the Rev. Thomas Lux as celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at St. John Catholic Church with Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at the church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

