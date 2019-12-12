Kathleen J. Folkers, 67, of Scottsbluff, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center.
Kathleen was born Dec. 6, 1952, in North Platte to Thelma (Myers) and Alvin Claymon. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1971, and married Terry Folkers on April 29, 1984, at Scottsbluff, where they made their home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Patsy Ann.
Survivors include her spouse, Terry Folkers; sisters, Sharlene (Dale) Woodring, Glenda (Chet) Mills, and Nancy Claymon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, Scottsbluff, with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. The final disposition for the ashes will be private for the family at a later date. Online condolences may be left at dugankramer.com and memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
