Kathleen “Kat” Pearman Boyer went to be with the Lord Aug. 20, 2019.
She was born Aug. 31, 1924, to W.C. “Prunes” and Lena (Kerns) Pearman in Cherry County. She grew up in Cherry and Hooker counties and attended school through 11th grade.
Kat was united in marriage to Stanley “Buck” Boyer on June 29, 1941, and they were blessed with seven children. She was a wonderful mother, always having their best interests at heart. Her children, in turn, blessed her with 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She thoroughly loved and enjoyed all of them and was a large part of their lives.
Kat was always a hard worker, waiting tables at the Jewel Diner and the Railroad Station in Seneca. She helped her sister Pauline at the Sandhills Motel for several years. They worked hard but had a lot of fun doing it. Some great stories came from there. Their sense of humor was next-to-none. She volunteered and delivered Meals on Wheels for 18 years.
Kat gave her life to Jesus in July 1983, and was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Kat was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son; son, William Lee; brothers, Bink, Eck and Neak; and sisters Eunice Wolfenden and Joan Garner.
She is survived by children, Stan of Mullen, Woody “Dale” (Carol) of North Platte, Nellie (Jerry) McCarty of North Platte, Doug (Linda) of Mullen and Ron (Donna) of Mullen; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Brecken; and brother-in-law, Glen Garner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pioneer Memorial Rest Home or a church of choice. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Assembly of God Church, Mullen. Burial will be at the Cedarview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Mullen, is in charge of arrangements.
