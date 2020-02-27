Keith, Elvera

Elvera V. "Vera" Holmquist Keith, 95, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 25, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte. She was born on April 6, 1924 to Judith and Clairfay Martinez at Gretna, Louisiana. Elvera married Roy A. Holmquist on Oct. 27, 1940 in New Orleans. To this union two sons were born. She was a loving wife and mother and grandmother. She was devoted to her faith and Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She married Fred Keith on March 3, 1981, in North Platte. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and made lots of afghans through the years. She also loved making doilies and tablecloths for family and friends. Elvera was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she was very involved in activities, and volunteered for local Cancer Survivors. She worked at J.M. McDonald's Department Store and Daylight Donuts. Elvera enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and playing pinochle with her pinochle club and playing Sequence with her two grandsons. She grew the most beautiful roses ever seen. Elvera was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Roy and Fred; son, Joseph; brothers, Gilbert, Hannon, Carlton and Herman Martinez; sisters, Pearl Holmquist and Eunice Rehm. She is survived by son, Larry (Gloria) Holmquist of North Platte; two grandsons, Jim Holmquist of Lincoln and Rich Holmquist of North Platte; stepson, Ted (Linda) Keith of North Platte; three step-granddaughters, Shawna, Missy and Kristie; nieces, Kaye Gibbons of North Platte, and Judy Townsend of New Orleans; nephews, George Martin of Cumming, Georgia, and Tommy Koops of Woodlands, Texas; and special friends, Marion Keith and Renee Hanna. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or donor's choice. Online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m.Tuesday, March 3, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla celebrating. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
