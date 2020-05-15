Matthew Lawrence Kemper Matthew Lawrence Kemper, 38, of North Platte, died May 14, 2020, at his home. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be held at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
