Melvin Keith Kempke Melvin Keith Kempke, 72, of North Platte, passed away at home May 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen. Service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating.

