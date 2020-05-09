Melvin Keith Kempke Melvin Keith Kempke, 72, of North Platte, passed away at home May 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen, and due to circumstances, services at First Evangelical Lutheran Church will be at a later date when it is safe to be together. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

