Kesterson, Betty Ann (Johnson)

Betty Ann (Johnson) Kesterson, 88, passed away June 12, 2020, in the care of Great Plains Hospice at Centennial Park. Betty was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the second of five children to Raymond and Inez Johnson. Before the age of five, the family moved to North Platte for her dad's job with Union Pacific. Betty attended school in North Platte from kindergarten through graduation from Adams Senior High with the class of 1949. She moved to Scottsbluff to attend nursing school but soon returned to North Platte. She was on the right course, however. She was born to be a caregiver. She worked at the telephone company and in 1953, she met Delmar Kesterson and they were married Jan. 15, 1954. In 1958, they moved to the farm east of Maxwell where they farmed, gardened and raised their family, including nieces and nephews. In 1975, they moved to the Bignell homeplace where she lived until 2018 when she moved to assisted living in North Platte. Betty was a caregiver. She loved her family. All her nieces and nephews were special to her and she had them at the farm as much as possible. Betty cared for her mother at their home in Bignell for several years. She loved all animals and took in any stray that showed up including cats, dogs and possums. Betty was a gardener and she and Delmar had large gardens which meant lots of canning. Much to her children's dismay, she liked her chickens and every spring meant dozens of baby chicks. In assisted living, she especially enjoyed watching her birds, playing bingo, going to exercise and winning the spelling bee a few times. She made many friends while at Centennial Park. Her family is thankful for the love and care we enjoyed with mom for 88+ years. She is greatly missed. She was preceded in death by husband, Delmar; twin daughters, Deborah and Diane; daughter, Marsha; twin grandchildren; siblings, Geraldine, Bonnie, Mary and Ronnie; and her parents. Betty is survived by son, Delmar (Angie) Kesterson Jr of Maxwell; daughter, Sandy (Max) Thomas of Plattsmouth; niece Sue (Gary) Thomas of Blair; grandson, Charley (Adrian)Kesterson of Bignell; granddaughter, Amanda (Cody) Kesterson of Papillion; grandson Curtis (Jennifer) Thomas of Lincoln; and great-grandchildren Clinton, Brodie, Emery, Dalton, Christina and Dominic. Online condolences may be shared at admasswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Adams Swanson Funeral Home with the Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be live-streamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.