Betty A. Kesterson Betty A. Kesterson, 88, of Maxwell, died June 12, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Kesterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.