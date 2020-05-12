Kirkland, Kenneth L.

Kenneth L. Kirkland passed away May 5, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Grand Island. He was preceded in death by parents, Laurence and Lora Kirkland; and brothers, Bobby and Kraig Kirkland. He is survived by wife, Lisa Kirkland; children, Nikki (Tony) Herrera, Chelsea (Scott Knight) Kirkland, Shauna (Philip) Carpenter and Justin (Karlene) Kirkland; nine grandchildren; sisters, Kalene (Maurice) Sherffius, Kimberly (Ron) McBride and Karen (Todd) Rohweder; brothers, Karl Kirkland, Kevin (Helen) Kirkland and Kohl (Amanda) Kirkland; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Game and Parks hunter education. Memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Omaha Bible Church, 7940 State St., Omaha. Private burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation, following CDC guidelines, is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel in Omaha.

