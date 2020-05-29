Raymond "Ray J" Kizer, 70, of North Platte, passed away May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Francis and Cherry (Rawleson) Kizer. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Survivors include his wife, Debra; son, Tony Ray of Charleston, South Carolina; stepchildren, William McCall of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and Tami McCall of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Sherain Vickers of Hanahan, South Carolina; and brother, Earl Kizer of Columbia, South Carolina. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at a later date. A visitation and book signing will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
