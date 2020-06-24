Raymond "Ray J" Kizer, 70, of North Platte, passed away May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Francis and Cherry (Rawleson) Kizer. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Survivors include his wife, Debra; son, Tony Ray of Charleston, South Carolina; stepchildren, William McCall of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and Tami McCall of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Sherain Vickers of Hanahan, South Carolina; and brother, Earl Kizer of Columbia, South Carolina. Inurnment service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors. The Rev. Daniel Ramsey will be officiating. Face coverings will be required. Following the service, the will be a celebration of life at 2203 W 9th, North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.