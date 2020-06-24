Raymond "Ray J" Kizer, 70, of North Platte, passed away May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Francis and Cherry (Rawleson) Kizer. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Survivors include his wife, Debra; son, Tony Ray of Charleston, South Carolina; stepchildren, William McCall of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and Tami McCall of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Sherain Vickers of Hanahan, South Carolina; and brother, Earl Kizer of Columbia, South Carolina. Inurnment service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors. The Rev. Daniel Ramsey will be officiating. Face coverings will be required. Following the service, the will be a celebration of life at 2203 W 9th, North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

