William A. "Tuffy" Kostman, 48 William A. "Tuffy" Kostman, 48, of Cozad, passed away Feb. 16, 2020, at the Cozad Community Hospital. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, with Al Jesseph officiating. Cremation was chosen. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

