Donald Lee Kramer Donald Lee Kramer, 77, of Stapleton, died May 7, 2020, at his home. Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Scott officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Registration book signing from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

