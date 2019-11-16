L. “Maxine” Fickenscher, 88, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 14, 2019, at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.
Maxine was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Olathe, Colorado, daughter of Clifford and Esther (Elicker) Atkinson and raised south of Brady. She attended rural country school and then graduated from Brady High School. After graduation, she moved to Lincoln to attend Lincoln General School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She worked for many years as a nurse. Maxine married Allen Fickenscher on March 21, 1953, at Brady and to this union three children were born — Nancy, Tim and Tom. The family made their home in Brady and then Gothenburg. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. Maxine enjoyed quilting and baking bread. She collected stamps and thimbles. April Fool’s Day was her favorite day to pull pranks. She loved being outside — camping and going on picnics. She loved cardinals and spiders. She cherished her family and friends and often wrote them letters.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Atkinson.
Surviving are her husband, Allen of Gothenburg; two sons, Tom (Cindy) Fickenscher of Gothenburg and Tim Fickenscher (Carol Windum) of Omaha; daughter, Nancy (John) Gerrard of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and 14 grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggester to Heifer International, 1 World Ave. Little Rock, AR 72202, or the Gothenburg Library, 1104 Lake, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Private interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
