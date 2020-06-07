Lahaye, Steve Alan

A gentle, amazing man went to be with the Lord way too soon. Steve Alan LaHaye, 62, was born Dec. 3, 1957, to Gene and Lougene (Steppat) LaHaye in Valentine. He and his family eventually moved to Castle Rock, Colorado, where he graduated from Douglas County High School in 1976. He excelled in football and academics. Steve later graduated from Denver Automotive School and moved to Hershey to work for Nebraska Truck Center for 22 years as a master mechanic. He loved his job and coworkers. Steve was an avid fisherman, hunter and trap/skeet shooter. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene LaHaye; grandparents, Gus and Maxine Steppat; and sisters, Lorie Torres and Angie Rangel. Steve is survived by his wife and partner, Debi; mother, Lougene Debane and stepfather, Dennis; brother Mitch (Kristen); children, Todd (Alisha) and Stephanie (Eric); two granddaughters, Janey and Jasmine; step-children, Bryson, Brandon, Alyssa (Alex), Adam (Alyssa) and Aaron(Crashelle); special aunt and uncle, Larry and Norma Reiser, and their children Pam, Russ, Rich and Gary Reiser; father and mother-in-law, John and Jean Triplett; nieces Sierra, Devon and Alexia; and nephews, Brant, Jacob and Jared. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to his wife Debi LaHaye. A memorial of his life will be at a later date.
