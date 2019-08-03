Larry A. Lieberth, 62, of Maywood, passed away July 31, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
He was born Oct. 12, 1956, at North Platte to Barbara (Edward) Dowell.
Larry went to school in North Platte most of his life, graduating from Lincoln Northeast in 1975. He worked for Fed Ex, Presto X and Armadillo for Union Pacific Railroad. He lived the last 7 years in Maywood.
He married Kathy Dodge in Aurora, Colorado, in 1976, and to this union one son was born, Corey (Megan) Lieberth of North Platte. He married Roxanne Ditson in 1985, and they had one son, Dylan (Rikki) Lieberth of Springfield. Larry had one granddaughter, Stella Leigh, and she was the love of his life. He loved fishing, hunting, golfing and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Don Lieberth; brother, Garry Lieberth; grandparents, Bernie and Rudy Neumann, Bill Neumann and Esther Dowell.
Larry is survived by his sons, Corey (Megan) Lieberth of North Platte and Dylan (Rikki) Lieberth of Springfield; one granddaughter, Stella Leigh Lieberth; parents, Ed and Barb Dowell of North Platte; brothers, Dan (Bonnie) Lieberth of Chandler, Arizona, Tommy Lieberth of Westminster, Colorado, Jerry (Sandy) Lieberth of Holdrege, Steve Dowell of Fargo, North Dakota, Scott (Amber) Dowell of Surprise, Arizona, and Don (Dana) Beck of Casper, Wyoming; aunts, Sandy Reisinger of Loveland, Colorado, and Carol Neumann; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and nieces; and special friend, Julie Perez.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Cremation was chosen. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
