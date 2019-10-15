Larry Otis Twidwell, 77, of rural Hershey, died Oct. 14, 2019, at home under hospice care.
Larry was born May 1, 1942, to Otis Braden and Rosella Elizabeth (Sukraw) Twidwell at North Platte and he grew up in Stapleton. After graduating from Stapleton High School in 1960, Larry went to Kearney State College for a couple years and then started farming north of Sutherland and northwest of North Platte. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-66, operated a Grade A Dairy in the North Platte and Arnold area, and then got licenses in aero tech and mechanical airframe and power plant from a school in Broomfield, Colorado. Larry eventually worked as a spray pilot and for United Airlines in Denver until he was injured in 1991. He kept working and hauled diesel fuel for Flying J until he retired in 2008.
He married Joan Needham. They had five sons and later divorced. Larry met Willa Lee Wilhelmson and the two were married on Jan. 16, 2002, in Las Vegas, and they made their home together north of Hershey.
Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and served on several church boards. He was also a member of the Confederate Air Force, Flying Farmers of America, State of Nebraska Dairy Herd Association and served as the Western Nebraska representative of the United Dairy Association from 1980-84.
Larry was handy with tools and had restored 37 tractors. He was also an avid fisherman for many years and a longtime gardener. He loved growing big gardens so he could share his produce with others.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Rosella; and infant sister, Pencenialla.
He leaves behind his wife, Willa Lee of Hershey; sons, Randy Twidwell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Brad (Julie) Twidwell of Jackson, Missouri, and Gary Twidwell (Kathy), Dan (Brenda) Twidwell and Joe Twidwell, all of North Platte; eight grandkids and five great-grandkids; stepdaughters, Teresa (Douglas) Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lisa Baalhorn (partner, Kristina Lyn) of Paris, Texas; brother, Brent Twidwell of Tonto Basin, Arizona; sister, Gwendolyn Moore of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Loup Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
