LaVona Lee Smith Lemons, 86, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, in Loveland, Colorado.
LaVona was born in Crawford and was a graduate of Crawford High School and also a graduate of Chadron State College. She taught home economics in Grand Island, Chadron and Scottsbluff.
She married Larry Lemons on Aug. 17, 1958, and together they raised three children in a loving home that was cherished by countless family and friends in Scottsbluff.
While in Scottsbluff, LaVona served as a substitute teacher, a homebound instructor to children and youth battling illness and a teacher for the children of migrant farm workers. She also worked in the library at Nebraska Western College, where she later served as a coordinator of a literacy and high school completion program. She was a natural-born teacher who loved her students, while at the same time holding them and others to high standards. In Scottsbluff, LaVona was a devoted member of PEO Chapter GA, where she served in a variety of leadership roles, including president.
She and Larry moved to North Platte in 1987. There LaVona served as the coordinator of volunteer services for North Platte Public Schools. She became a valued community leader in North Platte, and was involved in many community organizations including PEO Chapter HO and the North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field, and she founded a living history group that brought the wisdom and experiences of elders to the benefit of students and others in the North Platte region. For her leadership and efforts in the living history organization, the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation honored her as a recipient of its Good Neighbor Award.
Throughout her life, she and Larry were dedicated members of the United Methodist Church, where they served as volunteers and congregational leaders in both Scottsbluff and North Platte. In 2013, Larry and LaVona moved to Loveland to be near their daughters, Jill and Holly. They became residents of the Mirasol Senior Living Community, where they developed many new friendships, and where in August 2018, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
LaVona was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a woman of great strength and was devoted to serving the needs of others. There was always room for one more at her dinner table and there was an endless supply of brownies, cookies and other deserts for all who visited her and Larry — whether in Scottsbluff, North Platte or Loveland.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Green House Homes at Mirasol, where LaVona has resided since the spring of 2018, and also expresses its gratitude to the staff of the Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado, who, along with her caregivers from Green House Homes, blessed her every need during her final days.
Her parents, Ronald and Edna Smith; her sister, Joann Horst; and granddaughter, Emily Salisbury, precede her in death.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Larry D. Lemons of Loveland; and her three children, Jay (Marsha) Lemons of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, Jill Doty of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Holly (Troy) Salisbury of Fort Collins; and seven grandchildren, Katie (Bobby) Doty Dickensheets, Drew (David) Doty, Olivia Lemons, Magdalene Lemons, Thomas Lemons, Meredith Lemons and Jared Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Larry and LaVona Lemons Scholarship Fund at Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (or alz.org).
An open house will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Events Center at the Mirasol Senior Living Community, Loveland. Her family will also host a celebration of life and homecoming service for LaVona at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31, at the Crawford Community Center. For additional information about the memorial events, please visit gatheringus.com and search for LaVona Lemons. Viegut Funeral Home, Loveland, is in charge of arrangements.
