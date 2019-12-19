LaVonne R. Dahl, 84, of Scribner, died Dec. 12, 2019, at the Hooper Care Center.
LaVonne was born May 9, 1935, in North Platte to Robert and Dorothea “Seeley” Dale.
She is survived by her three children, Jerry (Christine) Dahl of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Rochelle (Ralph) Martin of Hooper and James Dahl of Omaha; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ramona (Russell) Einfalt of Gering and Carolyn (Larry) DeBaets of Burwell.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at hooper-scribner.com.
The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church, southwest of Scribner. Burial will follow at the St. John Ridgeley Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 22, at Ludvigsen Mortuary’s Funeral Chapel, Scribner, which is in charge of arrangements.
