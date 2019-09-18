Lawrence “Larry” Carter Jr., 66, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, at his residence in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Larry was an electrician who loved fishing, golf and watching football.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Carter, and his parents, Doris and L.H. “ Pete” Carter Sr.
He is survived by a daughter, Alycia (Anthony “Tony” Heiser) Carter, and a son, Robert “Bobby” Carter Sr., both of North Platte; two sisters, Kristi (Ken) Carter Williamson of Hattiesburg, Aline Carter of Hattiesburg; granddaughter, Cayliayna Heiser, and grandson, Robert Carter Jr., both of North Platte; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 402 S. Baytree Ave., North Platte.
Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg handled arrangements.
