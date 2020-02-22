Betty J. Lawson, 75 Betty J. Lawson, 75, of Norfolk, died Feb. 21, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at stonacekfuneralchapel.com. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
Feb 26
Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:30AM
Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
