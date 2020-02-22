Betty J. Lawson, 75 Betty J. Lawson, 75, of Norfolk, died Feb. 21, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at stonacekfuneralchapel.com. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.