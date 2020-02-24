Lawson, Betty

Betty J. Lawson, 75, of Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at stonacekfuneralchapel.com. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
11:30AM
1200 N.13th St.
Norfolk, NE 68701
