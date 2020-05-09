The matriarch of a loving family, Irene Elizabeth (Klein) Lawson entered the Kingdom of Heaven on May 7, 2020. Irene was born in Lincoln to John and Anna Marie (Spadt) Klein on May 8, 1927. The Klein family moved to Cozad where she and her siblings helped their parents farm in rural Cozad. After high school graduation, Irene lived briefly in Denver, then in North Platte, Gering, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and finally returning to North Platte where she was residing in Centennial Park Retirement Village at the time of her passing. Irene married Gene James and to this union they raised five children and later divorced. On July 16, 1967, Irene was united in marriage to Roger Lawson Sr. in North Platte and together they made a large, blended family which Irene loved, especially during holidays. Irene was a kind, loving woman who greatly loved her family and cared for others. She enjoyed traveling to new places, camping, dancing and cooking. Irene especially loved presenting handmade needlepoint gifts to friends and family and playing Bingo and other games with her friends. Irene also enjoyed her relationship with the Episcopal Church, treasuring the guidance of the Rev. Dr. Timothy Davies of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Being the youngest of the Klein family, Irene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jacob and Edward Klein; sisters, Marie Love, Martha Schroeder and Rosie Olds; husband, Roger Lawson Sr.; sons, Jerry and Gary James; son-in-law, Al Kosmicki; and grandsons, Eric James, Jeff Lindholm and Jeremy McCain. Irene is survived by her daughters, Judy Kosmicki of Grand Island and Connie Breach, of North Platte; son, Bill (Diane) James, of Marietta, Georgia; stepson, Roger, Jr. (Marlene) Lawson, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; stepdaughter, Sharron Thompson (Glen Belknap) of Alliance; son-in-law, Gene Breach of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Pam James of Longmont, Colorado; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Backpack Program to help feed children and can be sent to Odean Colonial Chapel, 302 S Sycamore St., North Platte, NE, 69101. In keeping with Irene's wishes, cremation was chosen and services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, at a later date when it is safe for all to gather. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
