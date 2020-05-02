Edward E. Lee Edward E. Lee, 78, of North Platte, passed away April 30, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon-6 p.m., Sunday, May 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.