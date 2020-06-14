Leet, Cassandra "Cassie" Sue (Bond)

Surrounded by her family, Cassandra "Cassie" Sue (Bond) Leet of Waxahachie, Texas, peacefully passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 57. Cassie was born on Aug. 15, 1962, to Jack and Sandra (Grazier) Bond in Kansas City, Kansas. After various moves throughout her childhood, she grew up in North Platte, graduating from North Platte High School in 1980. On Aug. 29, 1981, Cassie was united in marriage to Terry R. Leet. Cassie and Terry first made their home in North Platte and then relocated to Gering in 1992. After 11 years in Gering, they moved to Torrington, Wyoming. In 2019, Cassie and Terry moved to Waxahachie, Texas, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Cassie worked for Aurora Loan Services for 26 years, where as vice president she ultimately ended up leading their liquidation. She went on to work as a director of business controls for Freedom Mortgage. Cassie never met a stranger. She had an amazing smile and an infectious laugh. Everyone who knew her, loved her. Cassie's family was her world and she would often plan trips to get the entire family together. From a Disney cruise, a trip to New Mexico, and various other outings, she created memories and experiences her family will never forget. Cassie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bond; sister, Cynthia Fausnaugh; and brother-in-law, Robert Cady. Cassie is survived by her husband, Terry Leet of Waxahachie; children, Matthew (Megan) Leet of Conroe, Texas, and Kaitlyn (Blake) Bowden of Waxahachie; grandchildren, Makenna, Maxden and Mich Leet of Conroe; mother, Sandra Bond of North Platte; sister, Victoria Cady of Lincoln; nine nieces and nephews; and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society at main.acsevents.org/goto/CassandraLeet. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the Pat Boze Memorial Chapel of Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas.
