Legas, Nicholas Eugene

Nicholas Eugene Legas, 68, of North Platte, departed this life on June 8, 2020. He was born July 16, 1951, in North Platte to Esther (Carland) and Nicholas Legas. He attended North Platte High School and graduated with the class of 1969. After a brief college career, he moved to Colorado and then to Fletcher, Oklahoma with his family, where he became a bridge foreman for the county. Later he returned to North Platte and had his third son. He met and married his current wife, Dawn, on July 15, 2000. Nick and Dawn were blessed with a son. Nick worked for Rich Watson and Bob Spady, as parts manager for several years, then worked for South Central Auto Sales. After leaving South Central, he went to work for Ryan Sellers, at Sellers Sales Pawn Shop, working there at the time of his passing. Nick was most proud of his children and loved them deeply. Nick is preceded in death by his grandparents, especially his beloved grandmother, Lydia Amanda (Tappen) Carland, who helped raise him; his parents; brothers, Donnie and Jerry; and a great-grandson. He is survived by his wife, Dawn; sons, Nick (Heather) Legas of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Matt (Sarah) Legas of Lovettsville, Virginia, and Kevin Legas and Trey Legas of North Platte; step-sons, Casey and Tyson (Vanessa) Roy of North Platte; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, George Legas and Chris (Bobbie) Legas, both of North Platte, and Jimmy Legas of Fullerton; sisters, Rose Schrotberger of North Platte and Clara Legas of Fullerton; plus many other family members and friends. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Harold Rea officiating. Funeral service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
